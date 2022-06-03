Mexican town suspends police chief accused of drug ties

MEXICO CITY — A town in Mexico fired a police chief who the U.S. government publicly accused of aiding a drug cartel.
“I should be clear that this information took me by surprise, because up to now, the numbers and statistics on this issue (security) were acceptable,” Serrano wrote in his social media accounts.
The U.S. government announced sanctions Thursday against Flores Mendoza, claiming the police official gave information to Mexico’s most violent and powerful gang.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, said Flores Mendoza gave the Jalisco Cartel law enforcement information “in exchange for bribes.”