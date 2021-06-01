Because the country of 126 million people does so little testing, many Mexicans have died at home or never got a test. So the government performs two kinds of adjustments — one by teams of doctors reviewing case files and another computerized search of death certificates for mentions of symptoms related to COVID-19.
The quicker, computerized analyses of excess deaths related to COVID-19 now stand at over 350,088, which gives Mexico one of the highest per capita rates in the world.
The vast majority of the re-classified deaths announced Tuesday — 3,924 of the 4,272 — occurred in Mexico’s first wave of coronavirus infectdions between March and June 2020.