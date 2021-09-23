Secretly, he led a ring that kidnapped people, including former Mexican presidential candidate Diego Fernández de Cevallos. Escobar Poblete was arrested in Mexico in 2017 and convicted of kidnapping and sentenced to 60 years in prison. .
On April 1, 1991, Chilean Sen. Jaime Guzman was killed at a campus of Catholic University in Santiago. Guzman was a supporter of dictator Augusto Pinochet, who had left office a year earlier. The operation was allegedly carried out by the Manuel Rodriguez Patriotic Front.