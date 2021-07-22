The couple rocketed to fame across Mexico after they posted a video of García and Rodríguez sitting in a car as he named the towns where they had visited on campaign stops. Rodríguez appears to ignore him and then, apparently seeking to change the subject, she turns the camera on herself and says, “Do you want to see my sneakers?” The focus shifts to her phosphorescent orange sneakers as Rodríguez proudly purrs “Fosfo, Fosfo!”