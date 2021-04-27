The Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, home to the resort of Cancun, has seen an uptick in cornanvirus cases as has the Pacific coast state of Colima. Authorities believe increased Easter-week tourism in Quintana Roo may have contributed to the increase in infections.
The government announced plans Tuesday to start vaccinating people between the ages of 50 and 59. Previously, only front-line health care personnel, teachers and those over 60 had been eligible for the shots.
Officials have administered 16.7 million doses to date, a small amount given the country’s population of 126 million. Like many countries, Mexico has had a difficult time getting enough vaccines.