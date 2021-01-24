After Mexico’s 70-day shutdown at the beginning of the pandemic, the president resumed his frequent travels through the country. He has been criticized for appearing in selfies with his supporters.
“I am sorry to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” the president said in a tweet. “The symptoms are light, but I am getting medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will carry on.”
He added that he would remain in his living quarters at the National Palace and would have a telephone conversation as scheduled on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss shipments to Mexico of the Sputnik vaccine.