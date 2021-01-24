MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Sunday night that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing "light" symptoms. But the 67-year-old leader said he would step away from his daily news conferences while being treated for the illness.

López Obrador has frequently played down the severity of the pandemic, and has rarely worn a mask, even as covid-19 has claimed nearly 150,000 lives in Mexico — the fourth-highest total in the world, and the 19th-highest as a percentage of the population, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

After Mexico’s 70-day shutdown at the beginning of the pandemic, the president resumed his frequent travels through the country. He has been criticized for appearing in selfies with his supporters.

“I am sorry to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19,” the president said in a tweet. “The symptoms are light, but I am getting medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will carry on.”

He added that he would remain in his living quarters at the National Palace and would have a telephone conversation as scheduled on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss shipments to Mexico of the Sputnik vaccine.