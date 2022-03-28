Instead, the president said he will simply give the jet to a military-led company that will operate the new Mexico City Felipe Angeles airport. The plane will be parked there and will be available for people to rent to hold in-flight parties aboard.

“The rental fees will pay for its expenses and maintenance,” López Obrador said. “It will be open to the public if anyone wants it, because they’re getting married ... and they want to bring their friends and family ... or coming of age parties, birthdays.”

Mexican families frequently throw elaborate parties for their daughters when they turn 15.

Since 2018, López Obrador has tried to lure corporations and business executives to buy the jet, and even held a symbolic raffle for it.

López Obrador prides himself on his austerity, flies commercial flights and has made only one trip abroad.

He has said the jet is hard to sell because it is too specialized and made-to-order. He said the government would still be open to offers for the plane, but after almost 3 1/2 years, that possibility seems remote.