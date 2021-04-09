The 195 people arrested were accused of human trafficking, migrant smuggling, document fraud, drug offenses or other crimes.
Interpol said the y included people in Sudan suspected of trafficking migrants to the Middle East and exploiting children in factories, people in Spain suspected of smuggling Africans to Europe, and Chinese citizens in South Africa suspected of exploiting Malawian migrants.
