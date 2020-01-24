The group said there have been no ransom demands. French and Iraqi authorities are cooperating in the investigation.
The four went missing during a time of heightened tensions in Iraq after a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and a senior Iraqi militia commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The attack has drawn anger from Iraqi officials from across the political divide and lead to a Jan. 5 non-binding parliamentary resolution to oust U.S. troops from the country.
Iran-backed militia groups have also sworn to avenge the killings.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.