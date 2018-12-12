American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, speaks to Kuwaiti Ambassador to the United Nations Mansour Ayyad Al-Otaibi during a Security Council meeting on Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at United Nations headquarters. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

UNITED NATIONS — Eight European Union nations are underlining their commitment to the Iran nuclear deal while urging Tehran to stop its “destabilizing regional activities” especially the launch of ballistic missiles.

Their statement said “it has been confirmed that Iran continues to implement its nuclear related commitments.”

But the Europeans warned that ballistic-missile-related activities including “the launch of nuclear-capable missiles and any transfers of missiles, missile technologies and components” would violate Security Council resolutions.

Ambassadors of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and United Kingdom issued the statement outside the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday ahead of a meeting on Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement and the council resolution endorsing it.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to address the meeting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.