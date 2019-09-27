At checkpoints, white-uniformed police officers randomly stop people, demanding to see their identity documents, even their phones. At street corners around downtown Cairo, police in riot gear sit in trucks, waiting. The presence of plainclothes security agents has grown.

Throughout the week, the Egyptian government has been preparing for this day, widening its biggest security crackdown in years. A once-obscure whistleblower, Mohamed Ali, whose videos alleging high-level corruption have struck a chord with frustrated Egyptians, is urging millions to protest on Friday.

Their goal: to demand the fall of authoritarian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi.

“We are going to protest because we are on the right side, the good side,” said Mohamed Ali Shawky, 19, a university student. “We are doing this because we believe in the justice of our cause. That is what is making us stronger even when we are scared to death. It gives us faith, even when the regime has weapons and soldiers.”

Whether large numbers of protesters will join Shawky remains to be seen, but the Arab world’s most populous nation is already more tense than at any moment since Sissi took office five years ago. Last Friday, several hundred protesters took to the streets in demonstrations in several cities that amounted to the biggest challenge to Sissi’s rule.

Since then, the government has arrested more than 1,900 people, according to the Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights, and the number is likely to rise. Many were nabbed in random sweeps near downtown’s Tahrir Square, the epicenter of Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising that toppled longtime autocratic president Hosni Mubarak. Others were arrested in areas known to be populated by those who had joined the 2011 revolution, activists said.

Opposition politicians, journalists and activists have also been taken into custody, along with at least seven foreigners, as the Sissi government attempts to portray the emerging dissent as orchestrated by political foreign forces. Sissi, in a meeting with President Trump this week at U.N. General Assembly in New York, blamed the protests on “political Islamic groups.”

The government has warned foreign correspondents to properly cover the unfolding events, even as it released a second statement Thursday saying that it has allowed hundreds of foreign correspondents to operate freely.

The changing tenor against Sissi on Egypt’s streets is dividing the nation. In some corners, it has triggered a backlash against efforts to bring his government down. Many Egyptians, especially in upper middle class and affluent areas, remember how the 2011 revolts led to political and economic chaos, shattering the nation’s all-important tourism industry. After last Friday’s protests, Egypt’s stock markets tumbled, triggering more apprehension.

Such fears have also been stoked by the government. It has mounted its own campaign in state-run newspapers and television, as well as on social media, to portray Sissi as honest and trustworthy.

Amr Adeeb, a well-known pro-government television host, this week showed footage of a group of foreigners, including Palestinian, Jordanian and Turkish nationals, apparently “confessing” that they were plotting against Egypt. No evidence was provided, however.

The government has also accused the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood movement of orchestrating the protests. Its candidate, Mohamed Morsi, became Egypt’s first democratically elected president in 2012. A year later, the Egyptian army ousted Morsi in a coup engineered by Sissi, who was the nation’s top military general at the time.

On Friday, pro-Sissi groups were planning to stage their own rally in the Nasr City enclave of Cairo.

Since Sissi took office in 2014, his security forces have arrested tens of thousands of Muslim Brotherhood members and other opponents. Human rights groups have accused his government of widespread torture and other abuses. Hundreds of websites deemed anti-Sissi have been blocked, while most forms of independent media have been silenced.

Under Sissi, the army has grown more powerful. It owns countless businesses and is widely seen by many Egyptians as corrupt.

So when Ali, a disgruntled former government building contractor, began posting his videos online in early September from his self-exiled perch in Spain, millions across Egypt and the Arab world tuned in. The videos accuse Sissi and his generals of squandering millions in taxpayer funds to build villas, a hotel and palaces. That has angered millions of Egyptians who are suffering from rising prices and lowered state subsidies under Sissi. A third of the country’s population is mired in extreme poverty.

Now, Ali is calling for even larger demonstrations — “a million-man march” on Friday — and the government is taking no chances, even arresting those it suspects could influence protesters.

The detainees included Hazem Hosni, a political science professor and former elections spokesman for Sami Amman, a retired general who was arrested after he announced his candidacy to run against Sissi in a presidential election last year. Also taken into custody was Hassan Nafaa, a well-known journalist, and Khaled Dawood, a former politician and journalist.

Egyptians on social media and in interviews said police and security agents have confiscated cellphones from people in downtown Cairo, especially near Tahrir Square. The phones’ contents, including private photos, were inspected for any signs of participation in the protests. In some cases, security forces have beaten people for refusing to give up their phones.

Still, there remains a sense of defiance among many Egyptians. Shawky, the student demonstrator, insisted that his real name be used, saying that he took part in last Friday’s protests as well because he was “fed up.”

“There is not only one reason,” said Shawky. “I am suffering, seeing and living all this corruption, ignorance, sickness, repression and murder.”

He joined not solely because of Ali’s allegations, but because his videos “represent a chance, an opportunity for people to revive what has been dead,” Shawky said. “These videos gave people the chance to regroup, and it . . . disclosed the corruption of this regime even more bluntly.”

Most of his friends who took part in last Friday’s protests have been arrested, he said.

On Thursday, Ali released another video calling for protesters to avoid Tahrir Square and to protest in front of mosques and other venues across Cairo and other cities.

Shawky is listening.

“I pray to God this passes safely and smoothly,” he said. “I won’t go to Tahrir. I will wait until a protest shapes up in any of the local areas around Matareya or Boulak or elsewhere. Hopefully, we will be able to gather.”

