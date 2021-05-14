The Saudi leadership is conscious of the overwhelming local support for Palestinians and realizes that any official shift in policy in favor of normalization with Israel would be unpopular, said Elham Fakhro, a senior analyst of Persian Gulf states with the International Crisis Group. But opening diplomatic relations with Israel was probably only a matter of time, with any delay stemming from the desire of the Saudi leadership to “extract the kind of concessions that would make such a decision worthwhile,” she said.