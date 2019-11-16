Different casualty figures are common in the immediate aftermath of explosions.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack.
Explosions have killed and wounded scores of people in Turkish-held areas of northeastern Syria in recent months.
Those attacks have come amid an expanding Turkish invasion of Syrian Kurdish-held towns and villages along a stretch of the border.
