The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group with activists on the ground, and Daraa 24, an activist collective, said thick black billowed from the area.
The Observatory’s chief Rami Abdurrahman said the blaze might have been an accident and was apparently not caused by explosives.
Syrian state media did not report on the incident and there was no immediate word from Jordan.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.