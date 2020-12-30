Videos posted on social media showed that the blast occurred just as members of the new government were disembarking from their plane, belonging to national carrier Yemenia, which flew in from Saudi Arabia. Large plumes of white smoke billowed, as people ran for cover and gunfire erupted. In one video, a destroyed van, surrounded by blood stains, shards of glass and debris, sat by the arrival hall, the building’s facade torn apart by the explosions.

It was unclear what type of munitions caused the destruction, although there was speculation that either mortars or rockets were used.

The plane’s passengers included Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed and other cabinet members, as well as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Said al-Jaber, according to Saudi state media. All members of the new government were accounted for and taken to safety, the Saudi media reported.

The new power-sharing government, brokered by Saudi Arabia earlier this month, brought together the two main groups fighting Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels who control much of northern Yemen.

The Yemeni government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi had a contentious relationship with the influential separatists of the Southern Transitional Council, which wants independence for southern Yemen. In April, the separatists declared self-rule in Aden, a strategic port city, which touched off violence and concerns that Yemen’s conflict could escalate just as the United Nations was seeking a nationwide cease-fire to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In 2015, Yemen’s civil war deepened with the entry of a Saudi-led coalition of regional Sunni nations, backed by the United States. They sought to restore the Hadi government and prevent Iran from extending influence in the region through the Shiite Houthis.