“Libya is witnessing a dramatic turn of events that underlines the urgent need to return to a full and inclusive political process,” the U.N. mission in Libya said in a statement over the weekend, calling for “calm, the application of the rule of law and the preservation of the rights of all citizens to peacefully express their views.”

After weeks without fighting, fresh tensions have exposed the underlying divisions and rivalries among militias, tribes and political figures that have plagued Libya since the ouster and killing of dictator Moammar Gaddafi during the 2011 Arab Spring revolts and NATO intervention.

These competing ambitions had been set aside last year in a collective mobilization to defeat commander Khalifa Hifter, based in eastern Libya. Hifter, a dual U.S.-Libyan citizen and former CIA asset, had launched an offensive on Tripoli last summer trying to topple the weak U.N.-installed government. Both sides deployed foreign mercenaries, armed drones and heavy weaponry, escalating a proxy war that has drawn in half a dozen countries. In June, Hifter’s forces were driven away from the capital.

“As Hifter’s threats rescinded, we have seen the antagonisms between those groups once again rise,” said Tim Eaton, a senior research fellow at Chatham House, a London-based think tank, who focuses on Libya.

The latest turmoil comes less than two weeks after the Tripoli government, known as the Government of National Accord, or GNA, and a rival eastern government declared separate cease-fires. They called for a demilitarized zone in the contested city of Sirte, the resumption of oil production and a path to elections. These goals were all welcomed by the United Nations, regional neighbors and Western powers tired of the conflict in Europe’s backyard.

But like so many moments in Libya’s post-Arab Spring history, instability and violence are again on the rise.

Last week, large street protests erupted in the capital and in the nearby town of Zawiya, prompted by a disintegrating economy, cuts in electricity and water supplies, and the government’s inability to stem Libya’s coronavirus outbreak. The government, led by Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, declared a curfew ostensibly to prevent the demonstrators from spreading the virus.

When protesters defied that order, a pro-government militia opened fire with live ammunition and abducted at least six of them, according to Amnesty International. The United Nations, in its statement, said it was concerned “about the excessive use of force against demonstrators as well as the arbitrary arrest of a number of civilians.”

That violence prompted the powerful interior minister, Fathi Bashagha, to declare that his forces would protect the demonstrators and that they had a right to peacefully protest.

But Serraj suspended Bashagha from his duties, announced a probe of his actions and assigned a force led by a top loyalist to oversee security in the capital. Bashagha, in a statement, welcomed the investigation but called for it to be televised to ensure transparency.

Bashagha’s sidelining follows reports of growing tensions with Serraj. The interior minister’s influence soared during Hifter’s 14-month offensive on Tripoli. The GNA’s primary international backers, especially Turkey and the United States, approve of Bashagha and his efforts to dismantle the militias that control the capital, including many that the GNA relies on for security and influence.

“Serraj is threatened by Bashagha, who he sees acting more like a prime minister,” Eaton said. He added: “Serraj is trying to reassert himself and take more leadership and push Bashagha back. That tension has been ongoing for a long time, but it is only coming to the fore because the threat from Hifter receded.”

Bashagha comes from the western coastal city of Misrata, whose well-armed militias played an outsize role in pushing Hifter’s forces out of Tripoli. Frictions between the Misratan factions and the Tripoli-based militias have existed for years, with both seeking to control the capital after Gaddafi’s death. After Bashagha’s suspension, demonstrations broke out in Misrata in his support.

“Bashagha was brought in as a minister largely because he is Misratan,” said Emadeddin Badi, a Libya expert and nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. “Dismissing him now is kind of an affront to them.”

The United Nations, regional countries and Western powers are now trying to defuse tensions between Serraj and Bashagha. If Bashagha is formally fired, tensions between militias from Misrata and Tripoli could erupt. Even if he keeps his post, mutual distrust will linger inside the GNA government, analysts said.

Tensions are also mounting elsewhere. In Sirte and other parts of the country, the United Nations says it has seen a rise in human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detentions. Online incitement is also increasing in a bid to “further divide Libyans, increase polarization and tear at the country's social fabric at the expense of a Libyan-Libyan solution,” the United Nations said.

And despite a lull in fighting between pro-government and Hifter’s forces, both sides have continued to receive weapons from abroad in violation of an international arms embargo, the United Nations’ senior-most official in Libya, Stephanie Williams, told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday. Since July 8, about 70 resupply flights and three cargo ships have been sent in support of Hifter, while an estimated 30 flights and nine ships have gone to western Libya to back the GNA, she said.

“Foreign sponsors are fortifying their assets at key Libyan air bases in the east and west,” Williams said.

Analysts say that the turmoil inside Tripoli appears to be creating an opportunity for Hifter to revive his fortunes. Last week, Hifter’s self-described Libyan National Army rejected Serraj’s cease-fire proposal, calling it a stunt. The LNA vowed to repel any attacks on Sirte, which is controlled by Hifter’s forces, and on Jufra, home to a major Hifter air base.