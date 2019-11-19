The causalities did not include any patients at the MSF hospital, all of whom were transferred to other care facilities in Mocha after the attack.
The hospital was first opened in August last year, offering free services to thousands of war-wounded people.
Yemen’s war pits Iran-backed Houthi rebels against the internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition since March 2015.
