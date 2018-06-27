This Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo provided by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, shows people in the back of a truck with their belongings fleeing from Daraa, southern Syria. Fighting escalated in southern Syria Tuesday with government forces pushing deeper in the southern Daraa province under the cover of airstrikes as residents said they are living in extreme fear and many have fled their homes with the U.N. estimating that 45,000 people have been displaced over the past week. (Nabaa Media, via AP) (Associated Press)

AMMAN, Jordan — The Norwegian Refugee Council has urged Jordan to take in thousands of Syrians who it says have “nowhere else to turn” as they flee an advance into southern Syria by President Bashar Assad’s forces.

The international aid group said Wednesday that Jordan, which already hosts hundreds of thousands of Syrians, cannot be expected to shoulder the burden alone.

It says the international community must “offer substantial support,” and that aid groups are ready to help potential new arrivals settle in Jordan’s Azraq camp. The council says Azraq could house 80,000 more people.

U.N. officials have said some 50,000 Syrians have been uprooted in the past week of fighting in the Daraa province, on the sealed border with Jordan.

Jordanian officials said this week the country can’t accept more refugees.

