CAIRO — A humanitarian group has warned that a ceasefire agreed in Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida is on the verge of collapsing, urging the international community to step up pressure on the warring parties to stick to their commitments.

The U.S.-based International Rescue Committee says in a Tuesday statement that recent clashes in the city between Shiite rebels that control it and pro-government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition have increased dramatically since last week and threaten to unravel the cease-fire and prisoner swap signed in December.

Frank McManus of the group said that “in recent days with clashes erupting inside Hodeida, and both parties accusing each other of violations, the agreement is increasingly in peril.”

U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths plans to go to Hodeida later in the day.

