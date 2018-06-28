This Tuesday, June 26, 2018. photo provided by Nabaa Media, a Syrian opposition media outlet, shows civilians inspecting damaged buildings that were hit by Syrian government bombardment, in Daraa, southern Syria. (Nabaa Media, via AP)

An airstrike Thursday killed at least 17 civilians who had been hiding in an underground shelter in the deadliest single incident yet of an accelerating offensive by the Syrian government and its allies in the southern Syrian province of Daraa, according to witnesses and war monitors.

The strike came as the United Nations warned the international community of the dangers of what could turn into yet another major bloodbath in Syria, this time along the borders of Jordan and Israel, and risk a wider conflict. On Sunday, Russian warplanes joined the offensive by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to reclaim territory in Daraa that had been captured by rebels over the past seven years.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least five children were among 17 people known to have been killed in Thursday’s strike on the shelter in the rural town of Musayfra. The toll could rise, the group said, because many people are critically injured.

A doctor who joined the rescue teams that headed to the scene put the toll at 23, including 11 children, and said approximately 15 other people were taken to hospitals. He said about 40 people from four families had been hiding from relentless airstrikes in the basement of a building on the outskirts of the town when the building took a direct hit.

“There were pieces of flesh and rubble everywhere,” said the doctor, who did not want to be identified out of fear for his safety.

The families had already escaped their homes in the center of the town in the hope of avoiding the bombardments, he said.

Photographs posted on social media by activists showed the bloodied corpses of seven children allegedly killed in the strike, five of them crumpled in the back of a van and two lying on the ground.

It was the bloodiest attack since Russian warplanes joined the offensive, and it came despite appeals by the international community to allow time for diplomacy to avert a battle that risks drawing in regional countries. Iranian-backed militias are among the loyalist forces backing Assad.

The U.N. special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, told the Security Council on Wednesday that he is “gravely concerned” by the battlefield developments. He urged world powers to find a solution that will spare civilian suffering and avert regional tensions so that “we do not see once again . . . a repetition of what we saw sadly in Aleppo and Eastern Ghouta.” He referred to devastating carnage in the city in northern Syria two years ago and the Damascus suburb earlier this year.

“And yet I see things moving in this direction,” he said.

Already, the fight for Daraa is turning into a replay of those key battles, as the Assad government focuses its attention on one of the last remaining areas still outside government control. Russian and Syrian warplanes have been carrying out relentless strikes against towns and villages, targeting medical facilities and rescue workers and prompting tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes for safer territory elsewhere.



Smoke rises from the town of Harak, as seen from the Daraa countryside, Syria, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir/File Photo

Most have sought refuge closer to the Jordanian border and the demarcation line with Israel, but neither country is allowing the refugees to escape, leaving them vulnerable to shortages of food and water in soaring summer temperatures, aid agencies say.

The battle has unraveled a nearly year-long truce in the area underwritten by the United States, Jordan and Russia that had been showcased by the Trump administration as evidence that its partnership with Russia in Syria is working to tamp down violence.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert warned in a statement last week that there would be “serious repercussions” if the cease-fire in the area were violated.

But days later, the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, sent a message to U.S.-allied Syrian rebels in the area saying that they would be on their own if they decided to resist the government advances.

“You should not base your decision on the assumption or expectation of military intervention by the U.S.,” said the message, delivered in Arabic over a messaging app and shared by a member of the Syrian opposition.

Zakaria reported from Istanbul.

