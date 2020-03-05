The offensive began in early December and has killed hundreds. The fighting has also displaced nearly a million people many of whom fled north toward the border with Turkey.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday’s airstrike hit a settlement for internally displaced people, killing 15 including children and women. It said 18 others were wounded.
Step news agency, an activist collective, said 16 people were killed including five children and also said that 18 people were wounded. Such discrepancies on casualty figures are not uncommon in the immediate aftermath of attacks in Syria.
