Last week, Syrian President Bashar Assad said his forces will soon retake Idlib.

Assad said in an interview that they are now giving civilians some time to leave the area, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants.

Syrian troops launched a four-month offensive on the province earlier this year, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

A fragile cease-fire stopped the government offensive on Idlib at the end of August.

