FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2018 file handout photo provided a Sudanese activist, a protester stands in tear gas during clashes with security forces in Khartoum, Sudan. The anti-government protests rocking Sudan for the past month are reminiscent of the Arab Spring uprisings of nearly a decade ago. Demonstrators, many in their 20s and 30s, are trying to remove President Omar al-Bashir, an authoritarian leader, and win freedoms and human rights. (Sudanese Activist via AP, File) (Associated Press)

CAIRO — Qatari satellite broadcaster Al Jazeera says that its correspondents in Sudan have had their work permits withdrawn by security officials.

In a statement late Monday on the Arabic language Facebook page of its Sudanese channel, the channel said its Khartoum office was told the decision was made after a review of the work of Osama Said Ahmed and Ahmad al-Ruheid, as well as cameraman Badawi Bashir.

The channel says that the men had previously had their permits approved for 2019 by the government Press Council.

A month of protests in Sudan, which began over the failing economy but led to calls for President Omar al-Bashir’s removal, has faced a media blackout by authorities, who control the press. Al Jazeera has been reporting on the unrest and sometimes broadcasts protests live.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.