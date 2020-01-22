If Putin — who will spend less than 12 hours in the Holy Land on Thursday — announces his intention to release the 28-year-old backpacker, or even consider appeals for a pardon, it would certainly eclipse some of the main thrust of the event, which organizers say is one of the biggest international gatherings in Israel’s 72-year history.

Issachar was born and raised in New Jersey before moving to Israel a decade ago. She had been returning to Israel from an extended trip to India last April and was in transit via Russia when police discovered an ounce of hashish in her checked luggage. She has been jailed there ever since.

Backpacking is very popular among Israelis after completing their military service and her case has captured the hearts of many in the country who see her as a pawn in a much larger geopolitical tussle between the United States, Russia and Israel. They hope that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has boasted in the past of his warm relationship with Putin, will be able to secure her release via diplomatic channels.

On Monday, Netanyahu met with Issachar’s mother, Yaffa, and other family members promising to raise her case with the Russian president. Israeli officials, quoted anonymously by Israeli media, say they are optimistic about the prospects of her release and it has even been suggested Putin could make an announcement about her fate during his visit.

If Putin does agree to “Free Na’ama” — the slogan of the campaign for her release — it would most certainly be a boon for Netanyahu, who is vying for the third time in less than a year to remain prime minister even as he faces indictments in three criminal cases.

But there is speculation too about what Israel might have to give to the Russians in return — possibly a valuable piece of disputed real estate in Jerusalem’s Old City, next to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which Putin has previously requested on behalf of the Russian Orthodox Church, or maybe a warmer embrace of Russia’s narrative on certain events during World War II.

In recent months, Putin has faced criticism, particularly from Poland, for appearing to downplay the role of the Soviet Union in events leading up to the start of the war and even laying part of the blame on Poland and the West.

It is such comments that pushed Polish President Andrzej Duda to boycott this week’s summit in Jerusalem, complaining he was not offered the chance to speak and respond to Putin, who is among the keynote speakers at the World Holocaust Summit.

In an interview with Israeli state television on Monday, Duda said Putin was “consciously disseminating lies about history” and “trying to erase the responsibility of [Josef] Stalin’s Russia for starting World War II jointly with Hitler’s Germany.”

“Israel does not want to be involved in the dispute between Russia and Poland,” a senior Israeli diplomat told The Washington Post, speaking anonymously in order to talk more freely.

The official explained that, “the criteria for choosing the speakers were representatives of the Allies, the aggressor nation, the host country of the event.”

Putin, along with Pence, Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles and Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will have five minutes to address the other world leaders on the subject of Holocaust remembrance and anti-Semitism. Netanyahu and Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin will also speak.

Putin will also get the chance to make a second public address on Thursday morning at the inauguration in Jerusalem of a new monument dedicated to years-long siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, during the war. Some 800,000 people died during the nearly 900 day blockade from Sept. 8, 1941 to Jan. 27, 1944, including many Jews.

The monument, an 8.5 meter bronze tower designed as an eternally burning candle, came at the behest of a former Russian-speaking lawmaker, Israel’s World War II Veteran Council and the Association of Blockade Survivors in Israel. It was funded by a mix of Jewish organizations and the city councils of St. Petersburg and Jerusalem.

