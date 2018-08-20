The damage to a security booth by a shot fired, is seen outside the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

An unidentified gunman fired six shots at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital, early Monday, striking a guard booth but causing no injuries at the embassy, which was closed at the time, the Ankara governor’s office said in a statement.

An embassy statement confirmed it was investigating a “security incident” that took place Monday morning, saying there were no injuries and praising Turkey’s police for its “rapid response.”

The attack came as Turkey and the United States are locked in a vicious feud over Turkey’s prosecution of an American pastor on terrorism-related charges. U.S. officials have dismissed the charges as ludicrous and accused Ankara of using the pastor, Andrew Brunson, as a bargaining chip during negotiations on a range of issues dividing the two NATO allies.

The governor’ office said that during the 5:30 a.m. attack, a gunman fired six shots at the mission from a moving white car that then fled the scene. The rounds struck an iron door and a window, the statement said. The embassy had closed to the public for four days this week because of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

[Erdogan capitalizes on Trump’s effort to break and isolate Turkey]

Tensions between the two countries escalated in early August, when the Trump administration sanctioned two top Turkish officials in retaliation for Turkey’s refusal to release Brunson. Tit-for-tat measures over the last few weeks have helped weaken the already faltering Turkish economy and raised fears the troubles could spread to global markets.

As his increasingly nervous citizens watch the prices of household goods rise, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reacted with defiance and directed public anger at the United States, accusing the Trump administration of interfering with the judiciary and waging economic warfare.

Turkish courts have repeatedly rejected appeals to free Brunson from house arrest. His next court hearing is scheduled for early October.

Read more:

U.S.: ‘We have more that we’re planning to do’ if Turkey doesn’t release pastor

In Trump’s standoff with Turkey, two tough-guy leaders and a deal gone wrong

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news