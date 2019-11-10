Amnesty International said there has been at least 264 protester deaths across Iraq in just over a month and called it a “bloodbath.”

The statement called on authorities to end the “unlawful use of lethal force” and said those responsible for it must be brought to justice.

The leaderless, economically driven protests engulfing Baghdad and the south are targeting Iraq’s entire political class.

