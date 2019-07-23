CAIRO — A leading rights group is criticizing Egyptian authorities for imposing repressive probation measures on pro-democracy activists recently released from prison.

The measures require those released to report every day to the police and spend the night at the nearest police station for months, drastically limiting their freedom of movement.

Amnesty International says Tuesday that over 400 people are currently on probation, having to stay at a police station from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. every night. Otherwise, they risk new full detention, criminal charges and possibly imprisonment.

Recently freed activists Alaa Abdel-Fattah, Ahmad Maher and Mohammed Adel — key figures in the 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak — are among those under probation.

Amnesty’s Magdalena Mughrabi says authorities rely on such measures “to intimidate peaceful activists into silence.”

