Brian Castner, a senior adviser with Amnesty, says such attacks “could amount to war crimes.”

Rival militias have been fighting in and around Tripoli since April.

A U.N.-supported but weak government holds the capital. Forces associated with a rival government in the country’s east are trying to seize it.

The U.N. says the fighting has killed or wounded more than 100 civilians and has displaced more than 100,000.

