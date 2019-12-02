A statement from Amnesty on Monday says there have been “dozens of deaths” in Shahriar, a suburb of the capital, Tehran. It offered no breakdown for the deaths elsewhere across the country.

Authorities say as many as 200,000 people demonstrated, with some attacking hundreds of banks, police outposts and gas stations in the country. The protests stretched across 100 cities and towns in Iran.

Iran shut down internet access to the outside world amid the unrest.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD