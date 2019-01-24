FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2019 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Cairo, Egypt. In televised comments aired Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, el-Sissi said the most painful part of his economic reform program are over, but cautioned there is still some way to go before it’s completed. The reforms included floating the currency, cuts in state subsidies on basic goods, and introducing a wide range of new taxes. The measures led to a significant rise in prices that the hit the middle and working classes the hardest. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File) (Associated Press)

CAIRO — Amnesty International says Egyptian authorities detained at least 113 people in 2018 for peacefully expressing their views, saying the country has become more dangerous than at any time in recent history for anyone openly criticizing the government.

In a Thursday statement, the London-based rights group said those who dared criticize the government in 2018 were sent to prison, often held in solitary confinement or subjected to forced disappearances.

There was no immediate response from the government, which has consistently cast doubt on charges of rights violations made by rights groups.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi denies the existence of political prisoners in Egypt, arguing that everyone in detention is facing legal proceedings. In office since 2014, he has overseen the largest crackdown on dissent seen in the Arab nation’s modern history.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.