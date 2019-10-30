The protests are over deteriorating living conditions, unemployment and corruption. Protesters have been joined by supporters of an influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who has called on the government to resign. They are also joined by university and school students.

The protests across Iraq have been met with bullets and tear gas by security forces. A total of 240 people have been killed since the unrest began Oct. 1.

