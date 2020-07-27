But the unprecedented economic downturn caused by the coronavirus, and a crisis of confidence in leadership, have spurred a younger generation of Israelis wary of their future to take on a more prominent role in the protests. Many of them have little or no history of political involvement.
With flags, face masks, drums, placards and an assortment of props, thousands have been taking to the streets to demand change in a variety of unique ways.
Here is a gallery of images from AP photographer Oded Balilty.
