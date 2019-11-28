Lebanon’s prime minister, Saad Hariri, resigned late last month in response to nationwide protests that erupted on Oct. 17. They’re targeting the country’s entire political class.

Protesters have resorted to road closures and other tactics in an effort to pressure politicians into responding to their demands for a new government.

Aoun has not set a date for binding consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new premier.

Political factions remain deadlocked over the new Cabinet’s composition.

