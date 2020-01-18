In a sign of Washington’s growing concern, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will attend Sunday’s summit, making him the senior-most U.S. official to attend a high-level meeting on ending the war in Libya.

AD

Libya has become one of the world’s most internationalized proxy wars, a contest over lucrative oil and gas resources, territory, ideological and geostrategic ambitions. By aiding the rival sides, more than half dozen countries openly breaking the arms embargo and some committing possible war crimes.

AD

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, France and Russia are backing eastern commander Khalifa Hifter’s offensive on the Libyan capital, Tripoli. Turkey, Qatar, Italy and other European nations are supporting the UN-installed Tripoli government. Since April, several thousand people have been killed or injured by the conflict and more than 150,000 people have fled their homes.

Expectations are low of forging a lasting cease-fire at the summit.

AD

When German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the United Nations hatched up the Berlin meeting last summer, Hifter’s forces were stuck on Tripoli’s southern edges. The 76-year-old commander, a dual U.S.-Libyan citizen who lived for years in Northern Virginia, was losing support of some eastern tribes. The Tripoli government was not getting as much support from Turkey. A military stalemate had hardened.

AD

Then in September, Russian mercenaries emerged on the Tripoli’s front lines.

With their help, Hifter’s fighters managed to push forward on several front lines. By late November, frustrated by the absence of condemnation of Hifter and the Russians by Europe and the United States, the Tripoli government turned to Turkey for help. They dangled the eastern Mediterranean drilling rights as an incentive, angering the Europeans, as well as Egypt which also covets the sea’s resources.

For years, European nations saw Libya through the prism of combating terrorism and preventing migrants from crossing the Mediterranean. Washington’s engagement in Libya has been scant since the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic station in Benghazi, that killed the U.S. ambassador and three others.

AD

Blatant violations of the arms embargo, the targeting of civilians, the escalation of the war — all were met by relative silence from Europe and Washington.

AD

It’s a different Libya today.

In recent weeks, both Russia and Turkey have stepped into the diplomatic and security vacuum, supporting rival sides, determined to shape the fate of Libya. The United States is now worried about Moscow’s growing role, including the presence of Russian mercenaries helping Hifter’s forces with high tech weaponry, intelligence and sophisticated combat tactics.

The European Union is concerned about Turkey, which is backing the Tripoli government with troops, drones and weaponry. Ankara has signed a controversial oil and gas drilling deal in the eastern Mediterranean Sea with Tripoli that threatens to sideline the economic ambitions of several E.U. nations, including Greece and Cyprus.

AD

“This opens a whole new bag of snakes in terms of the threat profile of Libya for Europe,” said Tarek Megerisi, a Libya analyst with the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Less so for the United States, although this question of Russia having a very prominent position so close to a NATO base in Sicily is probably ringing alarm bells.”

AD

“We certainly saw that the U.S. got more engaged in Libya after they saw Russians on the front lines.”

Perhaps the greatest public indication of Europe viewing Turkey and Russia as new threats in their backyard are recent comments by Josep Borell Fontelles, the European Union’s foreign policy head. He has warned about the perils of Turkish military involvement in Libya if the Europeans don’t actively step up their engagement.

“Nobody will be very happy if, on the Libyan coast, there is a ring of military bases from the Russian and Turkish navies in front of the Italian coast,” Borell told the European Parliament last week.

He later wrote in a tweet: “We Europeans barricade ourselves behind the mantra that there can be no military solution to the crisis in Libya. But this is something that could very much happen. We need to engage strongly, keep Libya united and find a peaceful solution to this conflict.”

AD

AD

By January, Turkey was sending troops to Libya. Libyan and security sources say there are several hundred, if not more, pro-Turkey Syrian fighters who are now fighting for the Tripoli government on the front lines. Turkey has also sent military advisers and an air-defense system to protect Tripoli’s only functioning airport, said analysts.

Meanwhile, Hifter’s forces this month seized the strategic coastal city of Sirte, the birthplace of Libya’s late dictator Moammar Gaddafi who was toppled and killed by rebels during the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and NATO intervention.

Both Turkey and Russia are eyeing billions of dollars in oil, weapons and construction contracts that were left on the table after Gaddadi’s death. Moscow also views its role in North Africa has a key element of its strategy to gain influence in the Middle East. The U.A.E., Egypt and Saudi Arabia are wary that Libya could be influenced by Islamists, supported by Turkey.

AD

AD