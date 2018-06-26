Syrian government forces advanced through southern Syria Tuesday as tens of thousands of civilians fled Syrian and Russian airstrikes.

With violence ramping up, diplomats and experts warn that the pocket could become a geopolitical tinderbox capable of destabilizing neighboring Jordan and triggering a wider conflict between Israel and Iran.

A cease-fire agreement between the United States, Russia and Jordan had largely kept the peace for months while the Syrian army concentrated on rebel-held regions closer to its capital, Damascus.

But with those conquered, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces have now turned their attention to Syria’s southwest, with help in recent days from Russian airstrikes.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said that forces loyal to Assad had taken control of the town of Busra al-Harir and the nearby Laja area, prompting an exodus of families and cutting the rebels’ stronghold in half.

“Warplanes and helicopters continued hovering in the skies above Daraa province,” said the group’s director, Rami Abdulrahman, placing the number of airstrikes in the hundreds. Relief workers said hospitals had been targeted too. According to the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, which supports medical staff in opposition areas, an ambulance driver was killed Tuesday in Busra al-Harir as he ferried patients to a clinic.

“Nothing can justify his killing,” said Ghanem Tayara, the organization’s chairman. “It is beyond comprehension that after six years medical workers are still being killed with impunity. The violence must stop. Bombing children with jets must stop.”

The United Nations said Tuesday that at least 45,000 people have fled government advances in recent days, a figure that officials said could double as the fighting intensifies. But Jordan — already home to almost 700,000 registered Syrian refugees — said it would be keeping its border shut.

Local activists and a doctor described the surrounding areas as ghost towns. Much of the population has been displaced, and those left behind are hiding in basements, they said.

“This heavy bombing has caused huge destruction,” said Emad, a medical worker who spoke on condition that his full name be withheld, due to security concerns. “The residents have taken shelter in the border towns.”

Although southern Syria was once a key zone of U.S. influence, the United States’ military and diplomatic sway has waned significantly in recent months, and Russia has emerged as a key power broker. Rebel groups once backed by Washington said last week that they had been told not to expect American military assistance this time around.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Russia’s Defense Ministry blamed Syria’s rebels for the worsening humanitarian situation, “despite the efforts being undertaken” by Moscow. Russian broadcaster RT reported Tuesday that the country’s deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, would meet Jordanian officials in Moscow to discuss the crisis.

King Abdullah II of Jordan is in Washington this week, where he is expected to discuss the fate of Syria’s south with American officials.

