“It’s a very sad event,” Halfon said of the whale’s death and appearance in the Nitzanim Reserve.
Aviad Scheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station said a team will take samples from the animal to try to determine a cause of death.
Shaul Goldstein, CEO of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, said a “tar pollution” incident was plaguing area waters in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. He called for an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the pollution.
A similar whale washed up dead in the area in 2016.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.