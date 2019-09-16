In this image taken from video released April 29, 2019, by al-Furqan media, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appears in an undisclosed location. (AFP/Getty Images)

The Islamic State released an audio recording Monday that purportedly features its fugitive leader exhorting followers to carry out attacks where they can, striking security forces and storming prisons and camps where the militant group’s adherents now languish.

In the half-hour recording, released by the group’s al-Furqan media wing, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi praised what he described as “daily operations” across “different fronts” spanning the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The provenance of the recording is not known, though its authenticity was not immediately questioned.

Since losing control of its self-proclaimed caliphate, which spanned parts of Syria and Iraq, the Islamic State — which is also known as ISIS — has slipped back to its guerrilla roots: Sleeper cells lie low and strike when they can. Crude bombs target security forces. Places of worship are singled out for mass-casualty attacks.

Baghdadi is one of the world’s most wanted men, having eluded a global coalition of states for more than five years and inspiring attacks around the globe. The United States is offering $25 million for credible information about his whereabouts.

In the audio recording, Baghdadi urged supporters to “teach” Muslims about the Islamic State’s struggle and not to forget the followers who held out until the caliphate’s final weeks, before U.S.-backed forces trucked them to detention facilities and displacement camps. “Prisons, prisons, prisons,” he said. “Release your brothers, storm their prisons.”

