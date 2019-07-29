DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahraini activists say a young man died after participating in protests against the execution of two men whose trial drew concern from U.N. human rights experts.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy says Mohamed al-Miqdad died on Sunday at a hospital after being found unconscious on the street shortly after protests against the executions on Saturday. The group says there were clashes at the protests with police firing tear gas, but that activists have been unable to verify the circumstances of his death.

In response to an Associated Press query, the government said a medical report confirms illness as cause of death for the 22-year-old.

Monday’s statement says the individual died “due to natural causes” and that police confirmed that the circumstances leading to his death are not suspicious.

