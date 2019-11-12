Lebanon’s financial troubles have worsened since economically driven mass protests erupted nationwide last month, paralyzing the country.

The country’s lenders have imposed varying capital controls that differ from bank to bank, triggering panic and anxiety among clients. Some have taken out their anger on employees.

The government has said it will continue to meet customer needs through ATM machines, but many Lebanese were unable to withdraw their money Tuesday.

