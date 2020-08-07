“I will keep on waiting because I know that Joe Akiki is strong, Joe Akiki is a hero. Joe Akiki has been through worse things and has been able to, with the help of God, to overcome them. To overcome everything,” she said to Lebanon’s MTV.

At least 135 people were killed and more than 5,000 residents injured when the twin explosions — the result of the improper storage of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate — tore through the port and surrounding neighborhoods. Others remain missing, officials said, and as many as 300,000 people have been displaced, including almost 80,000 children, according to UNICEF.

Lebanese authorities Thursday took halting steps toward accountability for the explosions, detaining ports and customs officials and freezing the bank accounts of several officials, including the port’s general manager, Hassan Koraytem, and customs chief Badri Daher. On Friday, investigators led by a military judge were set to interview Koraytem and former Public Works Minister, Ghazi Aridi, the Associated Press reported.

The ammonium nitrate, a highly volatile material used in fertilizer and also to make bombs, was stored at a warehouse at the port for about six years despite repeated warnings about the risk it posed. The chemical stockpile was impounded from a Russian-owned ship that docked in Beirut in 2013, on its way to an explosives company in Mozambique.

The Russian captain of the ship, Boris Prokoshev, said in an interview with the AP that he was shocked by the news.

“It’s very bad that people died; they had nothing to do with it,” he said from his home south of Moscow, the AP reported. “I realized that it’s the government of Lebanon that brought about this situation.”

The fury in Beirut spilled out during a visit to Lebanon by French President Emmanuel Macron, who toured the destruction Thursday, followed by a crowd that demanded that any emergency aid bypass corrupt government officials. By nightfall, after a day of funerals, protesters in central Beirut were calling for a “revolution” while trying to breach the parliament building.

As officials tried to head off the public rage, Lebanon’s central bank on Thursday ordered the freezing of accounts belonging to the heads of Beirut’s port and Lebanese customs, according to the Reuters news agency. The authorities also detained 16 unnamed suspects during an investigation into the explosion, the state-run National News Agency reported.

But no government officials have taken responsibility for the explosion or announced their resignations after large parts of the city were wrecked. With little faith that Lebanon’s political parties could investigate themselves, nongovernmental groups, including New York-based Human Rights Watch, called on the Lebanese government to invite international experts to conduct an independent probe.

As anger has mounted, however, people on the streets and online have demanded even more dramatic action. Some have called for executions — a demand that, in the current environment, appears only partly hyperbolic and marks a shift from the mainly peaceful chants that have previously characterized Lebanon’s protests against the entrenched political system and its history of corruption.

“They keep talking about hanging the politicians,” one young Lebanese psychologist said in a WhatsApp group with her friends. “I’m down to build gallows and put their names on them.”

Macron, the first world leader to travel to Lebanon after the explosions, called for international experts to be included in any investigation. His visit, at times, made for a bizarre spectacle with some of those crowding around him calling for France to revive its former colonial role in Lebanon and restore the French mandate.

France maintains strong relations with its former territory. In 2017, Macron successfully intervened to free then-Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri from Saudi Arabia, a move that helped the French president build goodwill in Lebanon.

Angry crowds surrounded Macron as he toured destruction in East Beirut’s historic quarter, and they warned of any plan to deliver French aid to Lebanon’s leaders without accounting for how it was spent. “How do you know if you give money to them, they won’t steal it?” one man shouted at him, referring to Lebanon’s political class.

“You’re protecting thugs,” another said as Macron pleaded with the crowd.

“Do you trust me?” he said, according to footage broadcast on Lebanese television. At one point, Macron was shown hugging a woman affected by the blast.

“I want this aid to directly reach the Lebanese people,” he continued. “We all felt the pain when the port exploded.”

Macron called for a transparent audit of Lebanon’s central bank and other financial institutions. The moves, he said, would allow the smooth delivery of aid as Lebanon seeks to rebuild.

Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud, said damage from the blast is estimated at $10 billion to $15 billion — an amount that Lebanon, already mired in financial ruin, is incapable of mobilizing on its own.

Other countries have rushed to offer assistance, with planes bearing humanitarian aid and medical teams landing or due to arrive from Turkey, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, France, Iran and Britain, among others.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of the U.S. military’s Central Command, offered his condolences for the suffering in Beirut during a call on Thursday with the Lebanese Armed Forces commander, Gen. Joseph Aoun.

In a statement, Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for McKenzie, said that McKenzie had informed Aoun that the U.S. military had sent three military transport planes carrying food, water and medical supplies.

“Gen. McKenzie expressed U.S. willingness to continue to work with the Lebanese Armed Forces to help provide aid and assistance to meet the needs of the Lebanese people during this terrible tragedy,” Urban said.

Even before the blast, Lebanon’s economy was in collapse, and the latest disaster could push thousands of Lebanese toward or deeper below the poverty line. The explosions also destroyed Lebanon’s main grain silo, near the warehouse storing the ammonium nitrate, leaving the country with less than one month’s reserves of grain, according to the government.