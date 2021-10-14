The brazen attack on Lebanon’s most powerful force, both militarily and politically, represents a dangerous escalation in a country that has been teetering on the edge of collapse for the last year.
Schools are being evacuated as panicked parents flocked to pick up their children. Local media reported residents in higher floors were descending to avoid gunshots targeting the snipers believed to be on the rooftops. The shooting intensified as the second hour of clashes dragged on, and the fighting spread to other neighborhoods.
Bitar is the second judge to lead the investigation against formidable opposition by various political parties in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.
Heavy gunfire sliced through the heart of Beirut for hours, even as the army deployed and attempted to identify the snipers that shot at the protesters. At least nine people were also wounded, a nearby hospital confirmed to The Washington Post.
When asked about the identify of the gunmen, army spokesman Col. George Khoury just said, “we don’t know.”
“The deployed army units will fire on any armed person who is on the streets, and toward anyone who is firing from any other place, and asks citizens to empty the streets,” read a military statement.
The statement said that protesters heading toward the Adlieh area in the capital were fired on and the army and surrounded the area to locate those responsible.
A media coordinator for Hezbollah confirmed to The Post that snipers shot at protesters from rooftops, killing three, while a fourth woman died when a stray bullet struck her in her house. When asked about the affiliation or identity of the assailants, she said, “no one can be accused until the whole truth becomes clear.”
In a joint statement, Hezbollah and Amal said, “This aggression by organized, armed groups aims to drag the country to purposeful disorder,” and implored the army to quickly intervene and hold responsibility of the scene.
The Red Cross said it had dispatched its teams to the scene.
Local media on the ground reported that one sniper was caught, as well as the building caretaker. Around noon, at least five small explosions were heard close to the scene, shaking windows nearby, likely from rocket propelled grenades.
Reporters of local channels carrying the scene live repeated the need for de-escalation to avoid repetition of a civil war that destroyed much of the country between 1975 and 1990. Residential streets and the area around the Palace of Justice, where the protest was based, were stained with blood and littered with bullet shells.
Bitar is the second judge assigned to investigate the blast, which on Aug. 4, 2020 killed more than 200, injured more than 7,500 others and devastated large portions of the capital when a mushroom cloud erupted from the Beirut port.
Throughout his investigation, the first judge Fadi Sawan had focused on a question that has gripped much of Lebanon: Who was responsible for allowing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate to be stored haphazardly in a warehouse, alongside fireworks and paint thinners, on the edge of a crowded city?
After trying to interrogate powerful former ministers and political leaders, Sawan was removed and replaced by Bitar, who also struggled to break through Lebanon’s culture of corruption and political influence that prevented the law from holding anyone of consequence accountable.
Government documents reviewed by The Washington Post earlier this year show that officials were well aware of the dangers posed by the large chemical stockpile long before last year. The documents reveal that responsibility for the ammonium nitrate was for years passed among different public and private entities, including the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, the judiciary, the army and even a private explosives company.
Bitar faced backlash after he issued an arrest warrant for Amal movement member and former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil on Tuesday. In an interview the same day, Khalil said, “I am proud to be part of a political movement, that I am a soldier in Amal movement.”
A cabinet meeting on Wednesday was canceled after Hezbollah demanded urgent government action against the judge. A Hezbollah-allied minister threatened that he and other cabinet members would stage a walkout if Bitar isn’t removed. Thursday’s protest was part of the party’s pressure campaign against the judge.