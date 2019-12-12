The clashes began eight months ago when eastern-based fighters, the self-styled Libyan National Army, launched a siege to take the capital from the weak but U.N.-supported government. Since 2015, Libya has been split by rival governments, one in the east and the other in Tripoli.

After almost eight months, the capital’s siege has been fought to a stalemate.

Two flights operated by different Libyan carriers took off from Mitiga airport early on Thursday. One flew to neighboring Tunisia’s capital, Tunis, and the other to Turkey’s capital, Istanbul, according to a pilot and a passenger.

