But three weeks into his term, as Biden has worked deep into his Rolodex of world leaders without dialing Netanyahu’s Balfour Street office, much of Israel’s political class is ready to declare a full-blown diplomatic snub. In the president’s “thundering silence,” some see a long-feared frosty tumble from the warm embrace Netanyahu enjoyed with Trump.

“Biden and his aides aim to tell Netanyahu: ‘You’re nothing special,’” security analyst Yossi Melman wrote in the daily Haaretz. “‘The personal connection and chemistry you had with Donald Trump not only fail to advance your standing in Washington, they’re an obstacle.’”

Officials in both capitals have dismissed the idea that Biden’s call log carries any coded rebuke of Israel or its head of state. The White House says that Biden is dialing region by region and the Middle East is coming up.

The president’s first calls, to Mexico and Canada, and European and Asian capitals, addressed issues from immigration, trade, climate change, NATO and containing China, according to reports. The White House has also been consumed by a raging pandemic and economic crisis.

“There’s no reason for any drama,” said Dan Shapiro, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under Obama, who expects Netanyahu’s phone to ring very soon. “Biden took office at a time of national emergency that no president has faced since FDR. The calls he has conducted reflect those priorities.”

Netanyahu himself downplayed the possibility that he was being slighted by the new president. The prime minister noted that he and Biden have known each other for decades and that he had called Biden soon after he was declared the election winner in November.

“He is making calls to world leaders according to the order he sees fit,” Netanyahu said when questioned about Biden during an appearance with the Greek prime minister in Jerusalem this week. “The Israel-US alliance is strong and so is our friendship of almost 40 years, though we may not agree on everything.”

But Netanyahu has built his image as a political colossus in part by touting his speed-dial relationships with leaders around the world, and in Washington in particular. In three previous elections, he boasted of commanding a near hotline to Trump via then U.S. Ambassador David Freidman, the president’s former bankruptcy lawyer.

The Trump White House seemed willing to help, with several major concessions to Netanyahu, such as supporting the annexation of the Golan Heights, being announced shortly before voters went to the polls.

Now, with Israel’s fourth election in two years scheduled for March 23, the contrast with a White House that hasn’t, yet, made a phone call must sting, according to those who know the prime minister.

“There is no doubt that he is not happy about this,” said Aviv Bushinsky, Netanyahu’s former chief of staff and media adviser. “I think Netanyahu will see it as a lack of respect.”

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The no-phone-call chatter reached a pitch Wednesday when Israel’s former U.N. envoy, Danny Danon, tweeted a list of country leaders Biden has already called and attached a number for the prime minister’s office (one that had been disconnected, as it turned out). “Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US?”

Many political commentators saw that as an as an attempt to humiliate Netanyahu by Danon, viewed as a possible future Netanyahu rival. But there has been fear within Likud has been that Biden’s victory will mean a return to the chilly relations Israel had with the Obama White House.

Those concerns that have only grown as the new president has populated many of his top diplomatic and security jobs with Obama alumni.

“It’s starting to sound like that old music again,” Bushinsky said.

While both sides have said the long personal relationship between two leaders who call each other “my old friend” will ease the tensions, the growing contretemps around the first phone call has confirmed fears of some that Israel has already tumbled in importance.

Israelis, Bushinsky noted are finely attuned to the standing accorded their leaders in the United States, by far Israel’s most important international partner. In non-pandemic times, the public here would be waiting for the prime minister’s first visit to Washington and pouring over the details of protocol.