Now comes the really hard part.

Since 2015, when the U.S.-backed regional coalition headed by Saudi Arabia entered the war and propelled it into overdrive, Yemen has become the scene of a complex and intractable conflict that has killed tens of thousands and brought millions to the brink of starvation.

Today, it is an arena for multiple, overlapping tussles over power, influence and ideology, fueled by regional players seeking to enhance their own strategic and security interests.

Even as it grapples with a severe humanitarian crisis, the Middle East’s poorest country is more fractured then ever along political, tribal, regional and religious lines. It also remains a haven for an al-Qaeda affiliate that has targeted the United States and Europe several times and capitalized on the instability generated by the conflict.

“Ending U.S. support won't automatically mean an end to the war, at all,” tweeted Peter Salisbury, senior Yemen analyst at the International Crisis Group. “There is a really fine balance to be struck here, in finding a way to end the war that armed, political factions, local groups and civil society can buy into. Not easy at all.”

Yemen’s primary war pits northern Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, against Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other regional Sunni powers that are ostensibly seeking to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government. The conflict is also a regional one, in which the Saudis and Emirates are seeking to prevent Iran, which is aligned with the Houthis, from expanding its influence.

Then there is the U.S.-led counterterrorism war against al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, as the affiliate is known, and a smaller Islamic State presence. Here, the UAE and local proxies are helping the Pentagon but are also embroiled in other localized conflicts. To make it more confusing, the Houthis are also battling al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

There are also deep divisions within the coalition. Rifts between southern separatists, backed by the UAE, and forces aligned with Yemen’s government, backed by Saudi Arabia, have led to fierce clashes over the past few years.

The separatists, who seek to split Yemen’s south from its north, have long been suspicious of the Yemeni government, ruled for decades by northerners, although recently they have appeared to be cooperating again. The separatists, and the UAE, disapprove of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s alliance with Islah, an influential Islamist party with links to the Muslim Brotherhood, which the Emirati leadership views as a domestic threat and a radical force in the Arab world.

Numerous diplomatic efforts by the United Nations and regional powers have failed, including U.N.-sponsored peace talks held in Kuwait in 2016. Since then, more armed groups have emerged and the Houthis have consolidated their power in the north, where most of Yemen’s roughly 30 million people live.

“Yemen no longer functions as single country,” said Gregory Johnsen, a former U.N. investigator, in a tweet Thursday. “Yemen is Humpty Dumpty and it is not at all clear that it can be put back together again.”

Johnsen, who is also the author of “The Last Refuge: Yemen, al-Qaeda and America’s War in Arabia,” added: “No armed group in Yemen has enough guys or guns to impose its will on the rest of the country, but nearly every armed group has enough of both to act as a spoiler if they believe their desires aren't being met.”

The Biden administration has appointed Tim Lenderking, a career diplomat well regarded by the United Nations, analysts and aid groups, as its new special envoy to Yemen. Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said his expertise “will be key in facilitating humanitarian assistance … and revitalizing U.S. diplomacy with the UN and others to end the war.”

U.S. and Western aid groups working in Yemen are urging the administration to swiftly overturn two Trump presidency decisions: the partial suspension of aid last year in Houthi-controlled areas and the designation of the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, which could improve delivery of assistance to millions.

“The Biden Administration can make a dramatic impact on the humanitarian nightmare in Yemen by reversing this aid suspension immediately,” David Miliband, the head of the International Rescue Committee, said in a statement.

“The shift from a failed war strategy toward a comprehensive diplomatic approach cannot come a moment too soon,” he added.

A key question is whether Yemen’s warring parties will accept the sharp turn in U.S. policy and view Washington as a neutral and trustworthy diplomatic broker.

U.S. bombs sold to Saudi Arabia and its allies have killed or injured thousands of Yemenis, according to human rights groups and eyewitnesses. In Houthi-controlled areas, the United States is viewed as a main instigator of the war. In Sanaa, Hodeidah and other cities, walls are covered in graffiti depicting U.S. bombs and fighter jets killing Yemenis, among other unflattering images.

In addition to Thursday’s announcements, the United States has also paused arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, it will remain involved in counterterrorism operations against AQAP, which is likely to deepen anti-American sentiment among many Yemenis.

A big issue, analysts say, is the extent of the U.S. cutoff of support to Saudi Arabia. The Biden administration will presumably continue to assist the Saudis with their border defense systems along the Yemeni border and air defenses against Houthi missile and drone assaults, said Gerald Feierstein, a former U.S. ambassador to Yemen.

“The impact of the decision is really more in terms of U.S. posture and signaling than it is in terms of actually impeding Saudi capabilities in Yemen,” Feierstein said in an email. “The President will make clear that the U.S. will emphasize a political strategy to end the conflict and wants Saudi support for achieving that.”

“In my view, the Saudis support an end to the conflict as well, as long as the resolution reflects their core security requirements,” he added.

But other analysts caution against pursuing a political settlement that involves only the Houthis and the Yemeni government. Previous attempts at peace were widely criticized for leaving out the southerners and other Yemeni populations with grievances.

“The Biden Administration needs to understand that #Yemen was is much more complex & won’t be resolved through a political settlement between Houthis & Hadi govt,” tweeted Nadwa Dawsari, a nonresident scholar at the Middle East Institute in Washington.