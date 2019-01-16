In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Syrians ride on a motorcycle as they pass a checkpoint of the Kurdish internal security forces in Manbij, northern Syria. (Hussein Malla/AP)

The Islamic State claimed responsibility Wednesday for a suicide blast in Syria’s U.S.-patrolled city of Manbij, marking the first such attack since President Trump said American forces would be withdrawing from the country because the militant group had largely been defeated.

A statement published by the militants’ unofficial news agency, Amaq, said the attacker used an explosive vest to target coalition forces. The agency presented no further evidence for the claim.

Photographs from the area appeared to show bodies and blood trails strewn across the ground. It was not immediately clear whether U.S. personnel were in the area at the time.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 19 people were wounded or killed in the blast. A Kurdish news agency said at least 10 people were injured, locating the attack at the site of a popular restaurant.

