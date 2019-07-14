A British Royal Navy patrol vessel guards the oil supertanker Grace 1, that's on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, as it sits anchored in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, July 4, 2019. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)

Britain will work for the release of an Iranian supertanker seized by its territory Gibraltar if Iran guarantees the ship will not travel to Syria in breach of European Union sanctions, the British foreign secretary said, in a move that could help ease soaring tensions between Iran and the West.

Jeremy Hunt said late Saturday that he held a “constructive call” with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on the need to de-escalate tensions over the oil tanker’s detention in the Mediterranean earlier this month.

“I reassured him our concern was [the] destination not [the] origin of the oil,” carried by the vessel, Grace 1, Hunt said on Twitter. Authorities in Gibraltar said the tanker was carrying 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil and suspected it was headed to the Syrian port Banias in violation of E.U. sanctions.

Iran called the seizure an “act of piracy” and vowed to retaliate against British shipping assets in the Persian Gulf.

On Thursday, Britain said it thwarted an Iranian attempt to block a British oil tanker traversing the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global energy exports just off Iran’s coast. A British naval escort was able to deter three Iranian vessels approaching the ship, British Heritage, a government statement said. Iran has denied involvement in the incident.

Britain “would facilitate release” of the Iranian supertanker “if we received guarantees that it would not be going to Syria, following due process” in Gibraltar courts, Hunt said.

This month Gibraltar, a British territory, passed a law allowing authorities to seize “specified ships” suspecting of breaching E.U. sanctions. British Marines assisted in the operation to detain the tanker July 4.

Britain “must immediately adopt required measures to end the illegal seizure of the Iranian oil tanker,” Zarif said in his conversation with Hunt, Iranian state television reported.

Iran has said that it believes the ship was detained at the request of the United States, which has sought to curb Iranian oil exports as part of a “maximum pressure campaign” against the Islamic republic.

“Iran will continue its oil export under any circumstances,” state media quoted Zarif as saying.

[House votes to restrain Trump on war with Iran, setting up showdown with the Senate]

The episode comes amid a wider confrontation brewing between the United States and Iran in the gulf region in recent weeks, following a spate of attacks on commercial tankers and the downing of a U.S. Navy spy drone by Iranian forces last month.

Last year the Trump administration abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers and, in violation of the agreement, reimposed a near-total embargo on the Iranian economy.

The agreement had curbed Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for widespread sanctions relief.

Iran has responded by ramping up uranium enrichment beyond levels set by the accord. It also recently breached the 300 kilogram limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium, part of a strategy it says is aimed at persuading European nations to reset the terms of the deal.

The U.S. decision to scrap the agreement has put it at odds with its European allies, who say they are committed to adhering to the accord.

In leaked diplomatic cables published by Britain’s Mail on Sunday, the British ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, criticized the Trump administration for abandoning the agreement in 2018.

He said that the administration was “set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism” and that President Trump appeared to be leaving the deal for “personality reasons” because it had been agreed upon by his predecessor, Barack Obama, the Mail reported.

The cables were the latest in a series of leaks published by the Mail and that unveiled the ambassador’s frank assessments of the Trump White House.

Darroch resigned from his post Wednesday, saying that it was “impossible” for him to continue carrying out his role.

Read more:

How long can Europe maintain its balancing act between the U.S. and Iran?

Allies in the Persian Gulf pushed the U.S. to confront Iran. Now they’re not sure what they want.

Britain says it thwarted Iranian vessels from interfering with its tanker in the Strait of Hormuz

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news