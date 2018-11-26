Jaber al Lamki, Executive Director of Media and Strategic Communications of the UAE, talks about the Matthew Hedges case during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

The British academic who was jailed for life in the United Arab Emirates on spying charges received a presidential pardon Monday.

Matthew Hedges, 31, a doctoral student at Durham University, was convicted of espionage on Nov. 21 but said he was in the UAE researching his PhD.

At a news conference on Monday, UAE officials played short video clips of what they said was a confession by Hedges, in which he said he was a “captain” in the MI6, Britain’s foreign intelligence agency.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said welcomed the news but said Britain didn’t agree with the charges.

“Fantastic news about Matthew Hedges,” Hunt said on Twitter. “Although we didn’t agree with charges we are grateful to UAE government for resolving issue speedily.”

The pardon was issued with immediate effect. Hedges will be released once formalities are completed.



British academic Matthew Hedges, who has been jailed for spying in the UAE, is seen in this undated selfie photo with his wife Daniela Tejada while on holiday in Thailand. (Handout/Reuters)

The statement from UAE official news agency said the pardon came in response to a letter from Hedges’ family to UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan asking for clemency. He was one of 785 pardoned on Monday, the country’s national day.

Hedges’ wife, Daniela Tejada, described the pardon as “the best news we could’ve received” and thanked the public and friends for their support.

“I’ve been brought back to life,” she tweeted.

Hedges was arrested on May 5 at Dubai’s airport as he was leaving the country after a two-week trip his university and family say was to research Emirati security and foreign policy for his PhD thesis.

After several months in detention, much of it in solitary confinement, authorities charged Hedges in October with espionage.

A judge handed down a life sentence during a five-minute court session Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Hunt, the British foreign secretary, said at the time that this was not a verdict expected from a close ally and warned there would be repercussions to the relationship.

Following the pardon, the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said it was time for the two countries to move on.

“The gracious Presidential customary National Day pardon allows us to close this chapter and to concentrate on the many positive aspects of the relationship,” he said, according to the state news agency.

The conviction was based on evidence taken from the suspect’s electronic devices, evidence gathered by security services and evidence provided by Hedges himself, added the state news agency.

The showing of parts of Hedges’ testimony to journalists ahead of the announcement of his pardon appeared to be designed to justify the conviction.

Paul Schemm contributed to this story.

