It said the chartered bus carried Asian and Arab nationals, without elaborating.
Police were investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate cause for the crash.
Every able-bodied Muslim is required to perform the hajj, or Islam’s religious pilgrimage, to Mecca, home of cube-shaped Kabaa that Muslims pray to five times a day. Pilgrims also come during other times of the year as well.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD