The eastern suburb of Nasr City was hit the hardest, as well as Heliopolis, located near Cairo’s international airport.

People captured Tuesday’s downpours and flooding on their mobile phones, posting footage on social media, including scenes of cars submerged by flood waters.

EgyptAir said it had delayed some fights on Tuesday because passengers were stuck on the roads and unable to get to the airport.

