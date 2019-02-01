JERUSALEM — Clashes have erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in a northern West Bank village.

Hundreds of demonstrators waving Palestinian flags rallied Friday in the village of al-Mughayyir, the site of a deadly incident last week. Hamdi Naasan, 38, was killed last Saturday during clashes with settlers and soldiers.

Palestinians hurled stones and burned tires. The Israeli army said it responded with “riot dispersal means,” referring to tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades. The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that seven Palestinians were injured.

The circumstances that led to Naasan’s death remain in dispute, with Palestinians saying that Israeli settlers shot him and settlers contending they fired in the air to chase away attackers after a Jewish man was stabbed. The Israeli police and military have launched investigations.

